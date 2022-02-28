QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 47

Tonight: Clouds build, low 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, high 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chance for rain late, high 55

Thursday: Chance for rain early then mostly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday, everybody!

The work week starts off very seasonal, with temperatures a couple of degrees above normal. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid 40s north, and upper 40s to low 50s in the south.

Temperatures are even warmer as we head into Tuesday, and the first day of March! Daytime highs will soar into the low to mid 50s north, and upper 50s to low 60s in the south. Clouds build in on Tuesday, and we will be mostly cloudy to end the day.

By Wednesday, temperatures stick in 50s, but we’ll be tracking a system that passes through Wednesday night. We’ll likely see some light precipitation, especially in our northern counties as we head Wednesday overnight into Thursday. This cold front will drop our temperatures as we head into the daytime hours Thursday, where temperatures drop back below normal, topping out in the mid to upper 30s north, and low to mid 40s in the south.

The cooler temperatures on Thursday will be short-lived, and warmer air filters back in by Friday, with temperatures back up near normal, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

By the weekend, temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, but we will expect rain Saturday evening, and overnight into Sunday.

-McKenna