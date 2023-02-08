QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 48

Tonight: Rain showers, low 43

Thursday: AM rain, windy, high 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy, iso. shower, high 47

Saturday: AM flurries, clearing, high 38

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

After a few scattered showers worked through the region yesterday, we’re off to a dry start to the day, with mainly cloudy conditions on tap. Expect a mostly dry day, with very light winds, and highs topping out in the upper 40s, which is cooler than yesterday, but still well above normal.

Rain arrives tonight and into the first half of Thursday, clearing up into the afternoon. Wind also really ramps up for Thursday, with advisories and watches already in effect. We’ll see gusts as high as 50-60 MPH from about mid morning into the afternoon hours Thursday as a cold front moves through the state. Those high winds will be out of the south, sending daytime highs soaring up into the lower 60s. Winds gradually die down Thursday evening.

By Friday, expect drier, and less windy conditions. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs dropping back to the upper 40s.

For Saturday, could see a few lingering flurries to start the day off, otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies into the afternoon, but a much cooler day, with temperatures starting off below freezing in the morning, then topping out in the upper 30s.

By Sunday, milder conditions return, with highs back up into the mid to upper 40s and mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna