Midweek sunshine & cooler temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clearing & cool, low 50-55

Today: Mainly sunny, high 77

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 53

Thursday: Cool start, sunny, mild, high 82

Friday: Sunshine early, few storms late, high 86

Saturday: Few showers early, then partly cloudy with rain south, high 83

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Cooler temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast today ahead of another round of showers by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

Early this morning, clear sky and a light northerly breeze are helping to really bring down temperatures. We’re waking up to lows in the 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As high pressure sink down into Ohio, sunshine will dominate the forecast. Temperatures will stay about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year, and only reach the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight, a mostly clear sky and light northerly wind will again drop temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

Thursday, high pressure will start to slide south. In turn, we’ll see more sunshine and a light southwesterly shift in wind. This combination will bring temperatures up to the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Friday, we’ll see more clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s ahead of the next chance for showers & thunderstorms. These will be triggered by a front moving into the area.

These showers will hang around for the first half of the weekend as temperatures climb to a high in the mid 80s. We’ll see another break in the showers Sunday before another front moves through and brings in a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday & Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz