QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow flurries, low 29

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 44

Thursday: Slightly warmer, high 49

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 56

Saturday: Clouds building, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening & Happy Halloween!

It’s been another cool and windy day in Central Ohio. Temperatures started off in the 20s and only reached the 40s. And just as the day is about to come to a close, we’re getting ready for the chance to see the first snow of the season!

A large low pressure center over the Great Lakes has a cold front stretching down to the south that will slide across our area for the rest of the night. With it, a couple of snow showers and flurries. Rain has started to transition into wintry weather as the evening gets cooler. Our best chance for flurries will be around 8 PM and last for an hour or two. Into the very early morning hours of Wednesday, we could still see a few flakes.

Snow likely won’t stack up on the ground and we’ll see a clear start to Wednesday. It’s another cold start for the middle of the week with temperatures in the 20s. The day returns to the 40s with a good bit of sunshine. We’re slowly warming to the upper 40s as we head into Thursday and the 50s by Friday.

More seasonable weather returns for the weekend. Temperatures climb to at least 60 degrees. However, we won’t be as sunny. Clouds build through Saturday with Sunday staying more on the cloudy side. Rain eventually returns for the start of next week as temperatures cool back down to the 50s.

-Joe