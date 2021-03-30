Midweek rain and cooler weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High 72

Tonight: Showers late, breezy. Low 48

Wednesday: Rain, breezy, falling temps. High 51

Thursday: Sunshine, windy and colder. High 36 (27)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 48 (24)

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High 61 (31)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

After a warm, breezy day, rain and colder temperatures will move in.

Tonight, a cold front will move east into the Ohio Valley. This front will keep around our blustry weather and wind gusts close to 30 mph. This front will also bring in rain showers after 10 p.m. Temperatures will stay mild and just fall down to the mid to upper 40s.

Rainfall will continue through Wednesday’s morning drive as temperatures continue to fall from the low 50s to upper 40s. We’ll see a brief break in the showers tomorrow afternoon before another round fills in in time for the evening drive. Temperatures will continue to fall below freezing Wednesday night, then only rebound to the 30s on Thursday. Because of this, we will be keeping an eye out for a few flurries mainly east before daybreak.

Sunshine will return by the end of the week and stick around for the weekend. Clear sky though will bring around a frosty start to Friday, followed by highs in the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

After another frosty start on Saturday, a warming trend will kick in alongside more sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be more seasonal and climb to the low 60s. Then upper 60s and low 70s return for the end of the weekend and start of next week.

Have a great night!

-Liz