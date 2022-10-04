QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 69

Tonight: Clear skies, cool, low 42

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 73

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday,

It was our coldest start this morning since May 8th with a low of 40° in the city, with most of the area outside dropping to the mid to upper 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies, a few clouds and highs in the upper 60s today.

Tonight will be another cool night with lows dropping to the upper 30s to lower 40s here in town. Sunshine will be the rule the next two days, with highs back in the lower 70s on Wednesday, and into the middle 70s on Thursday with a bit of a southwest breeze ahead of our next strong cold front.

This front rolls through Thursday night into Friday early morning, it will be rather moisture starved, so as of now, rain chances are very low, and limited to mostly north overnight. The bigger issue will be the big temperature drop for the end of the week.

Daytime highs on Friday will remain in the middle 50s with partly sunny skies and a cool northerly flow. Friday night for Football it will be dry, but chilly with temps falling into the 40s during the games, with chills into the lower 40s.

The weekend will be frosty in the mornings on Saturday and Sunday with temps in the middle to upper 30s in the city, and low to mid 30s outside of town. Look for at minimum frost advisories area-wide this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and sunny on Saturday, and back into the lower 60s on Sunday.

We should see a recovery to back to normal early next work week, to above normal. Temps will be in the upper 60s on Monday and lower 70s next Tuesday.

-Dave