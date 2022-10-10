QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 44

Tuesday: Sunshine early, clouds late, high 73

Wednesday: Clouds increase, showers/rumbles later, breezy, high 74

Thursday: Showers early, clearing, breezy, cooler, high 61

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very mild day today with plenty of sunshine and temps above normal in the lower 70s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight and a light south breeze and temps to fall to the lower 40s. We will have a pretty start to the day on Tuesday with tons of sunshine again, but some more clouds returning later on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s to near mid 70s.

Wednesday we will start off quite mild with temps in the middle 50s. We will see winds picking up ahead of the cold front on Wednesday with temps pushing up into the middle 70s. Rain showers could contain some thunderstorms and gusty winds into the afternoon hours on Wednesday with the frontal arrival.

This will be something we will watch closely in the extended forecast. Behind the front, we will have a secondary push of cooler air, which may bring some additional showers overnight into Thursday early morning. Thursday will be a breezy and cool day with temps barely getting into the lower 60s during the day on Thursday.

Friday expect a cooler start to the day, but a nice, brisk afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. It will make for another cool night for Football Friday Nite. It will be a frosty start on Saturday with sunshine early, and clouds increasing late on Saturday. Temps will push back into the middle 60s. Sunday expect our next series of cold fronts to approach with highs in the middle 60s with a chance of showers on Sunday, and more showers possible overnight Sunday into Monday.

Monday expect a much cooler day with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. We will also have a slight chance of showers early on Monday. This will set up a cool start to early next work week.

-Dave