Measurable snow and cold temperatures to start the week

QUICK WEATHER – COLUMBUS, OHIO FORECAST

Veterans Day: Rain showers changing to snow. High 46, falling through the afternoon

Tonight: Snow showers. Up to 1-2″ new show. Low 22

Tuesday: Morning snow showers, then partly with record cold. High 29

Wednesday: Some clouds, possible record cold. High 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 42

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a mild and dry start to the day, but some big changes are on the way, including measurable snow and a big drop in temperature.

As a cold front moves through the area today, it will bring in more moisture and cold air. Through the morning, we will see the chance for a few light rain showers and temperatures in the 40s. By noon, areas to the north and west of 71 will start to see temperatures falling below freezing, allowing for a rain to snow change over.

In the Columbus area, the rain to snow change over will happen during the evening commute. Because of this, plan for some extra travel time. Road surface temperatures are above freezing, but a few slick spots on the road cannot be completely ruled out.

Overnight, the chance for snow continues as temperatures drop to the lower 20s. In Columbus, we could wake up to a total of 1-2 inches of snow, with higher totals to the northwest where snow started falling earlier.

We could see a few flurries carry over into Tuesday morning, but the bigger story for Tuesday and Wednesday will be Arctic air making for the potential for record cold.

Tuesday, we’ll wake up to lows in the 20s, and only climb up to the upper 20s for a high. This sets us up to set a new record for lowest high temperature ever recorded. Right now, the record is set at 30 degrees, set back in 1920.

As high pressure builds in Tuesday night and clears out the clouds, record lows could continue early Wednesday morning. Right now the record low for November 13 is 14 degrees set back in 1911, and we’re on track to tie this number, or even set a new record low.

Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see more clouds build in and temperatures only reach a high around 30 degrees. While this is about 15 degrees below normal, it is still shy of the record for the lowest high temperatures. That was 25 degrees back in 1911.

We’ll slowly start to warm temperatures up a by the end of the week. We’ll still be cold though with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

Have a great day & stay warm!

-Liz