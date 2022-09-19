QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patches of fog late, low 61

Tuesday: Clearing skies, nice, high 83

Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 88

Thursday: Clearing skies, much cooler, high 69

Friday: Sunny & cool, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After some morning showers, temps responded and were able to rise just above normal this afternoon back into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear up, with some patchy fog possible late, and temps above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday should be a nice day with clearing skies, and highs back into the lower to near middle 80s. We will warm up a lot on a breezy day on Wednesday with highs pushing into the upper 80s before showers and storms arrive late day with a strong cold front that will blast through the state. This will bring a chance of storms overnight into early Thursday with plunging temps.

The highs on Thursday should occur near midnight in the lower 70s, but during the daytime hours, numbers will struggle back into the upper 60s, near 20 degrees colder than Wednesday. Thursday night with clear skies and light winds, expect the coldest temps of the week. In fact, this will be the coldest temp since May 8th when the low hit 40°.

Autumn officially starts just after 9pm on Thursday night, so likely our Summer low temp (54°) will stay as the low for the season when it occurred back on June 28th. Expect a cold start (no where close to a record, 33° – 1995) in the lower to middle 40s on Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

For Football Friday Nite week 6, expect by far our coolest games, but still with nice weather with clouds increasing. Expect temps in the lower 60s at kick-off, and dropping to the low to mid 50s during the games, football weather for sure. The weekend with start with clouds on Saturday but skies turning partly sunny during the day.

Highs on Saturday will tip in the lower 70s. Saturday night for the Buckeyes game, expect mixed clouds again with temps around 70 late afternoon for tailgaters, and dropping to around 60 by the end of the game. Clouds will increase on Sunday with warmer more seasonal air in the middle 70s, but rain showers will return late Sunday.

This will stick with isolated showers on Monday as well, as a series of weaker cold fronts push through, and temps will struggle back to 70 during the day.

-Dave