QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cold showers, wet mix early, breezy, cold, low 35

Tuesday: Clearing skies, brisk, high 57

Wednesday: Frosty start, sunny, high 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Friday: On/off rain showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a remarkably chilly day today, considering how warm it has been most of the last week. Temps have been almost as cold as anytime this month this afternoon as reading have dropped at times into the middle 30s. We will continue to see light rain showers, wet flurries, and graupel mixed through sunset tonight.

When precip does fall, temps will dip a degree or two, and then climb back to the upper 30s when done. Wind chills will remain in the 20s this evening through the overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with winds relaxing a bit into the teens overnight.

This means wind chills will start Tuesday in the 20s, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Skies will gradually clear on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s, about 8-10 degree below normal. Tuesday night will be a frosty and cold night with light winds and temps in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday should be a stunning day with plenty of sunshine and highs around 70 after a frosty start. Thursday temps will start in the 50s and climb to around 80s with clouds returning late. Rain looks to increase overnight into Friday with a cold front approaching for Friday.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s with on and off rain. The best chances appear earlier, but then late Friday into Saturday the low associated with the system will pass through the state bringing more rain showers and temps in the lower 60s.

Behind this system we will still have a good deal of clouds for Sunday with partly sunny skies and temps below normal in the lower 50s. Expect more sunshine for Monday and temps climbing back into the lower 60s.

-Dave