QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers early, cloudy, low 26

Wednesday: Clouds early, sun later, high 38

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 45

Friday: Sct’d rain, warming all day long, high 61

Saturday: Rainy, breezy, falling pm temps, am high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a cold and cloudy day today. A bit of energy is moving into our area from the west this evening, and snow showers are starting to overcome the very dry air near the surface in the west. Through the evening hours we should see more of our area seeing snow showers, especially along and south of I-70.

Most of this activity should lead to a light dusting to minor accumulations less than an inch before midnight. But because of the cold temps today, I do not expect melting on road surfaces, so there could be some slick spots on untreated road surfaces, sidewalks, and driveways overnight. Temps will basically hold steady in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will start with clouds and give way to sunshine during the afternoon and evening hours with highs a lot warmer than today, but still below normal in the upper 30s. I expect that we will see a few clouds overnight into Thursday with lows back in the lower 20s, but highs will top into the middle 40s with clouds increasing quickly.

Rain showers could start to move in by Thursday night with a warm front, and temps will basically hold in the middle 40s overnight. Friday will be a much warmer day with on and off rain showers and highs in the lower 60s. Temps will hold again in the lower 60s overnight into Saturday with heavy rain possible at times overnight into Saturday morning.

It is possible we could have a few early morning rumbles of thunder on Saturday, with temps topping in the lower 60s during the morning hours, and then the cold front will push through ending rain chances later in the day with temps falling to the middle 40s before sunset. Winds will pick up to the 15-25mph range during the day on Saturday.

Sunday expect clearing skies with highs in the middle 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs closer to 50. We will the sunshine continuing on Tuesday with a few clouds and highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave