QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, temps warm after midnight, low 44 (rising to 55 by daybreak)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm & windy, high 68

Wednesday night: Rain returns with cold front, low 46

Thursday: Rain early, some clearing late, falling temps, daytime high 46

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, cool, high 44

Saturday: Clouds return, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It turned out to be a nice day today with mostly sunny skies for a period, then with clouds increasing with less wind and highs in the lower 50s. Tonight temps will fall into the lower 40s early, and then after midnight will start to rise back to the lower to middle 50s by daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy, with highs in the upper 60s with a good deal of clouds. Showers should start to move back in after sunset from the west/northwest with warm temps. Rain will move in ahead of midnight with temps falling to the upper 50s by early Thursday morning at midnight. Rain will continue into the morning commute on Thursday with temps in the mid 40s by sunrise.

The sunrise temp will be the “daytime” high temp in the middle 40s, as readings will slowly slide to the upper 30s by late day as showers end before the afternoon. Skies will clear into Friday with temps in the mid to upper 20s in the morning and climbing into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday expect clouds to increase again with highs in the upper 40s. We will see rain showers returning on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Showers will continue into overnight and into Monday. Temps will climb to the lower 40s on Monday with rain showers around behind the cold front.

The front will push east by Monday night with snow showers to end. Behind the front it will be cold for next Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s.

-Dave