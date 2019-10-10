Major changes in time for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, light winds, low 57

Friday: Very warm, clouds increase, high 80

Saturday: Rain early, breezy early, clearing late, high 59

Sunday: Chilly start, sunny, high 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a very nice day today with a mix of clouds and highs in the upper 70s. We will have a light breeze tonight, a few more clouds and temps running about 10 above normal in the upper 50s.

Friday will be another very warm day ahead of the cold front with clouds increasing, and highs near 80. We will see temps in the lower 70s at kickoff of the Football Friday Nite games, but dropping into the upper 50s during the games with rain late.

Saturday early morning before sunrise we will have the cold front working through, with rain showers and breezy conditions. Temps will start Saturday near normal in the upper 40s. We will see clearing later in the day, but highs only in the upper 50s.

Sunday will have our coldest start since April, with everyone in the upper 30s on Sunday morning. This will give way to TONS of sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.

Monday will be a brisk start, but a nice day with highs in the upper 60s. We will reach into the upper 60s on Tuesday with more clouds ahead of our next cold front. This will bring in rain showers late on Tuesday.

Behind the front we will see clearing on Wednesday and highs only in the lower 60s. We will see a recovery back to the lower 60s again on Thursday with tons of sunshine.

-Dave