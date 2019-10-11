Major changes coming tonight!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds increase, few showers around, high 78

Tonight: Rain showers, windy at times, cold front, low 45

Saturday: Clearing skies, much cooler, high 57

Sunday: Mainly sunny, some frost to start, high 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Afternoon,

Clouds are increasing from west to east today with a few isolated showers ahead of the cold front. Enjoy the day today as highs will reach into the upper 70s, with some low 80s possible east where the sun will be out longer.

This evening for the Football Friday Nite games, expect temps to be mild at the start in the lower 70s, but the cold front will be on our doorstep. I expect to see shower coverage increasing from the west during the games this evening, so keep the rain gear handy at the games.

Temps will fall into the 60s before midnight, and then drop behind the front overnight. Rain will be in the east at daybreak Saturday with clearing skies already in the west. Temps will be slightly cooler than normal to the west to the I-71 corridor to start Saturday.

The airmass on Saturday is so much colder, that even with increasing sunshine, temps will struggle back into the upper 50s during the day. This will also set up a colder night Saturday night with everyone dropping into the 30s. In fact, there could be a few spots that see some patchy frost early Sunday.

Sunday will start chilly, but finish off very nice and fall-like with highs in the middle to upper 60s. We will see slightly warmer temps, back to normal on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will climb to near 70 with rain late ahead of our next cold front. Behind that front we will drop back to the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday, and then slowly warm back into the lower to middle 60s late next week.

-Dave