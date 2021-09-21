Major changes coming to start Autumn for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds skies, chance showers & storms, low 66

Wednesday: Heavy rain possible west, strong storms east (later), falling temps, high 66

Thursday: Showers & breezy, high 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower with fast front, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It is the last full day of Summer, and temps have been slightly off the normal in the lower to middle 70s with showers around. All eyes tonight will be on rain and storms organizing to our west ahead of a strong early Autumn cold front. Scattered showers will be possible as we head toward midnight, and rain and rumbles will be possible late tonight.

Temps will remain in the upper 60s to mid 60s at midnight, which will be our high temp for Wednesday. Temps will fall into the middle 60s to low 60s by daybreak on Wednesday and fall into the upper 50s later in the day. It will be breezy to windy at times during the day as a cold front will work east. The trailing low will not be as quick and will shift north-northeast as the front heads east.

Expect heavier rain to be likely west of I-71 with the highest totals near the Ohio-Indiana line and really back into Indiana. However as the front pushes east through the day, we will see more storms forming mid to late morning, and with a better chance of storms east of Columbus in the afternoon. In fact, this is where the (low) marginal risk of a few isolated strong/severe storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon/early evening.

The main threats with these storms will be strong gusty winds, however a spin up tornado is not completely out of the questions in our far east and southeast counties during the afternoon early evening hours as the cold front interacts with a bit more favorable atmospheric conditions. The risk is quite low, but something that will still need to be monitored closely.

Besides the rain & storm risks, the other very interesting thing on Wednesday will be the arrival of Autumn at 320pm, and the arrival of Fall-like temps during the day. Temps will start at their warmest at midnight, but as the front works into our western counties pre-sunrise, and then by late morning-lunch makes its way across the city, the temps will continue to fall slowly all day into the 50s before sunset with breezy conditions.

The low associated with this system will spin northeast out of the state for Thursday, but we will have light showers on the underside of this low in our area, especially north of I-70 on Thursday. It will be breezy, and quite cool due to clouds, light showers, and colder northerly flow, highs will be in the upper 50s north to mid-upper 60s in the far south, far below normal for this time of the year.

Friday will start off the coldest in the middle to upper 40s for most of us under clearing skies. Some isolated spots could dip into the lower 40s to start the day, but with dry air and plenty of sunshine, we will recover nicely into the lower 70s during the day. Friday night for FFN will be great with temps in the 60s at kick-off and dropping to the 50s during the games, so get that team sweater washed!

The weekend will feature a quick moving cold front moving across the area on Saturday morning with a few showers will be possible, and then partly cloudy skies will take over with highs in the lower 70s again. Temps will be in the 60s in time for the Buckeyes game Saturday night and drop into the 50s during the game.

Sunday will start slightly warmer in the upper 40s to lower 50s, and climb to the lower 70s during the day. We numbers back slightly above normal on Monday in the middle to upper 70s and into the upper 70s on Tuesday with more clouds ahead of our next cold front.

-Dave