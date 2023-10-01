QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, patch fog, 57

Monday: Sunny skies, high 84 (60)

Tuesday: Sunny & warm, high 84 (61)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 85 (64)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 80 (60)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The first day of October will see temperatures well above normal for this time of year. After patchy fog clears out, we will see temperatures reach the lower 80s. For perspective, normal for this time of year is about 72 degrees. Sunny skies are expected to stick around with winds light and variable.

Tonight will keep the clear skies around and winds will remain light. This will allow the chance for fog to develop across central Ohio. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50s. The fog is expected to stick around through the morning commute, so drive safe while heading to work or school.

Tomorrow the warming air and the rising temperatures will stick around. Highs will reach the mid 80s under mainly sunny skies. This will be the trend for the majority of the work week. The above average temperatures will not last forever.

Big changes are in store with a cold front arriving and a big dip in the jet stream settling in. We are expecting a 20 degree temperature deference between highs in the start of the week to highs at the end of the week.

-Bryan