QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, high 63

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, low 43

Sunday: Broken clouds, high 60 (41)

Monday: Mostly cloudy w/ rain late, high 65 (55)

Tuesday: Chance rain showers, high 62 (49)

Wednesday: Scattered showers, high 64 (53)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Overall this Saturday brings us very mild weather across central Ohio. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day, but by late afternoon and evening a few breaks of the clouds will pop up. Highs today will be in the low 60s. Winds will come out of the southwest as 5-10 mph.

Most of tonight will be mostly cloudy until the early morning hours. By then skies will open up a lot more by sunrise. Lows will fall to the low 40s. Remember to turn your clocks back an hour tonight for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

After everyone wakes up with that extra hour of sleep, we will continue to see broken clouds over the area. Temps will only take a slight dip to just 60 degrees. That is still above normal for this time of year. The mild temps will continue through the weekend and into the work week.

As the week goes on we are keeping the clouds gray and temps warm, then by the middle of the week rain chances begin to ramp up. The best chance for those rain showers will be Wednesday. By the weekend we are expecting cooler temperatures to make a return and it will feel like November again.

-Bryan