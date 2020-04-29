Low to our west spinning more rain, wind, and cooler air our way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers, low 51

Thursday: Sct’d showers, high 56

Friday: Showers early, some clearing later, high 59

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy, few storms later, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another mild day today with temps climbing back into the lower 70s this afternoon before the rain arrived in our area. The rain showers will continue this evening, with the heaviest rain before midnight.

After midnight we will see isolated pop-up showers through the area with temps slowly falling back into the lower 50s overnight tonight. I expect to see a very slow rise in temps on Thursday as the low continues to spin off to our north and northeast. Highs on Thursday will only top in the middle 50s.

Friday we will be on the backside of the low and will have some isolated showers early again, and a north breeze that will keep temps still about 10 off the normal in the upper 50s to close to 60. Friday night skies will start to clear and drop temps to the lower to middle 40s.

The weekend is looking a lot better as we will enjoy more sunshine on Saturday and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We will see temps in the middle 70s on Sunday with storms popping up later in the day. We will see those storm chances ending overnight Sunday night. Monday will be drier with temps in the upper 60s.

We will see rain showers moving back in on Tuesday with temps in the lower 60s. We will continue to see a chance of showers on Wednesday and highs in the lower 60s again.

-Dave