We continue to enjoy seasonably warm weather on the first weekend of fall.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with high pressure over the Northeast producing a light easterly flow of dry air. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70s. Tonight will be pleasant, and temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by daybreak.

Post-tropical cyclone Ophelia will continue marching northward along the Eastern Seaboard. Rain will be confined to areas east of the Appalachians, with only some high clouds advancing westward across eastern Ohio. A large upper-level low in the Plains states will drift slowly eastward through the weekend but the moisture corridor will remain west of Ohio.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, with afternoon temperatures in the seasonable upper 70s. Eventually, the system in the middle of the county will edge close enough to bring draw moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Ohio Valley. The next chance for welcome showers appears to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday: Bright sun, mild. High 78

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 54

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 79

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (59)

Tuesday: Clouds increase. High 77 (59)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 73 (60)

Thursday: Early showers, clouds. High 72 (58)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 74 (55)