QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, cloudy, low 40

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies, showers at night, high 49

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 49

Monday: Partly sunny, high 43

Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers at night, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

Shocking to see some sunshine early, but clouds and rain showers return for the evening commute and evening hours. Temps were still quite above normal again in the lower 50s. Temps will slowly fall back into the lower 40s to upper 30s outside of town overnight. After the showers exit east before midnight, skies will remain cloudy overnight.

Saturday expect a mainly cloudy day with little to no wind, and highs back in the upper 40s. A few light showers will work through the area overnight into early Sunday morning. Not everyone is going to get in on these showers with a weak disturbance passing through the area.

This will have little impact on Sunday’s forecast with clouds being the rule, and highs back near 50 again. Monday will be a bit cooler to start, but still above normal in the lower to middle 30s, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the lower 40s, near normal.

Tuesday clouds will thicken up, and showers will return Tuesday night, highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 40s. Rain showers and breezy conditions are expected ahead of the strong cold front for Wednesday. It appears the warmest of the air will not push into our backyards for Wednesday, so highs will remain above normal in the upper 40s.

Showers will increase later Wednesday into early Thursday. Temps will not fall much overnight and will peak in the mid 40s early on Thursday and then drop later in the day behind the front. Not a big shock, but on the backside of this system, clouds will be the rule as colder air spills in, and highs only get into the upper 30s on Friday with cloudy skies.

-Dave