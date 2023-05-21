QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine returns, high 77

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 52

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Tuesday: Warm and sunny, high 81

Wednesday: Even warmer, high 83

Thursday: Cooler, breezy, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday afternoon!

Well, Sunday will certainly stay true to its name today! We’re set up to see mostly clear skies throughout the day as high pressure takes control. We do see some clouds for the evening, but nothing to block out the sunshine. Temperatures return to seasonable numbers in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures continue to climb in the next couple of days. We’re in the upper 70s for Monday and have a chance of the lower 80s by the middle of the week. However, it doesn’t last forever. A dry cold front and an upper level disturbance team up to push cold air into our forecast on Thursday. We’ll fall 10 degrees in 24 hours, dropping to the lower 70s. We do quickly warm back to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the following weekend.

Skies will stay on the clear side for the week head. The first half of the work week will stay on the sunny side with just a few clouds moving through. Clouds will start to build on Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Thankfully, it passes through overnight, so we won’t see any wet weather during the day. There is a stray chance to see showers overnight into Thursday morning.

Clear skies take hold once again for the end of the week and into the weekend. At this point, the last weekend of May is shaping up to be sunny and warm for Central Ohio!

-Joe