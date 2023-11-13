QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly, low 32

Tuesday: Seasonable sunshine, high 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 61

Thursday: Increasing clouds, overnight showers, high 63

Friday: Scattered showers, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Plenty of sunshine has settled into Central Ohio to start off the work week. Temperatures made it to more seasonable numbers, if not slightly warmer than normal. We keep a long streak of this nice weather going, but there are changes on the horizon.

High pressure will continue to keep our skies through the first half of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine during the day and clear skies overnight. Our daytime highs will push to the upper 50s and lower 60s and morning lows will hover around the freezing line.

Change arrives for the second half of the week. A cold front will push into Central Ohio late Thursday into Friday. Clouds build through Thursday ahead of the front with some isolated showers moving in overnight. Most of the rain from this front will push through on Friday with the cooler air following in the coming days.

We’re already clear and sunny going into the weekend, but we’re dropping down to the lower 50s. We hover around there through the rest of the weekend with a few clouds popping in for Sunday. Going into the following week, we’re warming just slightly with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

-Joe