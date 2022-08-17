QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few sct’d PM showers, high 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 85

Saturday: Few PM storms, high 85

Sunday: Showers & storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got more of the same on the way for today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a few light, scattered showers and a rumble of thunder or two possible across parts of the area this afternoon. We’ll be a little warmer today, with daytime highs topping out near 80.

We’re drier and warmer as we head into the end of the workweek. We’ll see sunshine, very light winds, and highs a few degrees warmer, in the lower 80s for Saturday. More “normal” temperatures for this time of the year are on the way for Friday, with highs topping out in the middle 80s with sunshine to end the week.

As we head into the weekend, humidity starts to increase as a southerly flow kicks in, and an area of low pressure approaches the Ohio Valley. This will help initiate a few pop-up showers and storms on Saturday, and a few more showers and storms on Sunday, with Sunday expected to be the day we see more precipitation. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

We’ll continue to see a few scattered showers and storms as we kick off the next workweek on Monday, with highs dropping back near 80.

-McKenna