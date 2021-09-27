Little cool down, but great finish to September for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, isolated shower east late, low 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 80

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 78

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After one of our top 8 warmest September 27ths on record, we will see a very nice evening tonight with breezy conditions through midnight and temps falling to the upper 60s by midnight. A weak boundary will move through between midnight and 6am and should be able to get an isolated shower to pop-up to the east/southeast before daybreak.

The actual weak cold front will push through through the morning, most noticeably bringing a few clouds and a wind shift to the north. We will see our temps a bit cooler on Tuesday near 80. Temps will fall back to normal in the lower 50s Tuesday night.

The rest of the work week will be dominated by sunshine, seasonal mornings in the lower 50s, and beautiful afternoons in the upper to middle 70s. The weekend we will see some changes as a weak boundary moves toward our area from the west.

We will see a slight cool down back to near normal, mainly because of more cloud cover. We will see isolated showers on Sunday and Monday with this boundary nearby, but I am not expecting high rainfall output either day, and they will be isolated in coverage at this time. Temps will be near normal in the lower 70s.

-Dave