QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, possible rumbles, low 57

Thursday: Early rain, midday clearing, high 62

Friday: Clearing skies, high 54

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 50

Sunday: Brisk sunshine, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s have given us a great setup for hump day! As the week goes on, we’ll see some changes that will give us a more seasonable setup for the weekend.

Later Wednesday night, a cold front will start to slide through Central Ohio. While we won’t see the cool air just quite yet, we get a chance to see a couple of scattered showers. The rain we see won’t be anything near a washout. By Thursday morning, there will be a couple showers around sunrise and then rain will shortly wrap up.

Temperatures on Thursday will play out a little different. Our warmest weather will be in the first half of the day with the thermometer dropping as the afternoon and evening roll around. Cooler air behind the front and up north will continue pushing into Central Ohio as the day goes on.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll be sitting in the lower 50s, but with plenty of sunshine. That will get us closer to more seasonable weather, if not a little cooler than normal. Once we get into next week, skies will stay dry and sunny under high pressure. Temperatures will warm near 60s by the end of next week.

-Joe