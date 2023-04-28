Low pressure will track across central Ohio, bringing showers and a few evening thunderstorms over the eastern part of the state, when the rain could be briefly heavy. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s, with some brighter skies at times.

The wave will push off to the east tonight, with drying conditions early on Saturday, although clouds will linger through much of the day. Highs will again top out in the mid-60s.

Low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes Saturday night will drive a cold front across the state, accompanied showers, widely scattered in the evening, with a rumble of thunder possible. A better chance of rain will occur closer to midnight.

Another storm system will turn northward from the Southeast up the Appalachians on Sunday. The bulk of the rain will fall east of the Ohio Valley, though light will develop in the afternoon and evening wrapping around the storm.

Chilly weather will return behind low pressure that will intensify and retrograde over the southeastern Canada and the northern Great Lakes. Bands of rain or showers will pivot southeast through on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid-50s, before returning to more seasonal levels later in the week, as conditions dry out.

Forecast

Friday: Showers, few storms. High 65

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers early. Low 50

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, peeks of sun p.m., evening showers. High 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 57 (48)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers. High 50 (41)

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, light showers. High 53 (40)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (39)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 62 (40)