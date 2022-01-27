QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Light snow showers overnight, low 22

Tomorrow: Flurries, mostly cloudy, high 24

Saturday: Mostly Clear, high 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 31

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

Snow showers have picked up across Central Ohio, and they’ll continue as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Accumulations across the region will be light, with just a few tenths of an inch expected, and up to half an inch in the southeastern parts of the state.

By Friday morning, showers will taper off, and we’ll just see a few flurries as we head into Friday. A northerly flow will send cold air back into the region, and highs will only top out in the low to mid 20s. Saturday is even colder, with overnight lows back into the single digits, and daytime highs only in the teens.

Beginning on Sunday, winds shift out of the south, and while Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the single digits, daytime highs will increase back into the 30s, kicking off a warming trend as we enter the first of the work week. High temperatures will consistently getting warmer each day, reaching the 40s by Tuesday.

Stay warm out there!

-McKenna