Light snow showers ahead of more gray weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Light snow or drizzle, snow accumulations less than 1/2″. High 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty drizzle or flurries. Low 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39

Thursday: Cloudy and cool. High 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 36

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

As an upper level disturbance moves across the state, we’ll see light snow showers through the morning and early afternoon.

The best chance for measurable snowfall totals will be through the morning and early afternoon. Since showers will stay light, we will only pick up about 1/10″ of snowfall, mostly just on grassy surfaces.

As we head through the afternoon, temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 30s. Showers will thin out, and gradually become a light rain and snow mix.

Overnight, we’ll have a chance for some drizzle and leftover flurries, but not measurable rain or snow. Temperatures will remain seasonally above normal and fall down to around 30 degree.

Cool, cloudy conditions return for the rest of the week. Thursday night, we’ll keep an eye on a disturbance to the south. The best chance for showers will stay south of the area, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky and seasonally chilly temperatures only rising from the mid 20s in the morning to a high in the 30s.

Clouds will break up some this weekend, but the seasonally chilly temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 30s under a partly sunny sky.

Have a great day!

-Liz