A weak Alberta Clipper crossing Ohio brought a dusting of snow and created some slick spots. Temperatures edged back up to 20 degrees for the first time in several days, which is still nearly 20 degrees below normal.

The massive storm system that impacted a large portion of the country through the holiday weekend is relaxing its grip, now over easternmost Canada. Lake-effect snow streamers continue to plague areas downwind of the Great Lakes, where conditions in Buffalo are easing up after 5 feet of snow have fallen in recent days.

Flurries will linger through the overnight hours, creating slick spots, with readings dipping into the teens.

Some sunshine will finally break through on Tuesday, with gradual moderation in the frigid pattern of recent days.

Wednesday will be brighter and more seasonable, in the upper 30s. Clouds will return beginning on Thursday as a series of Pacific storms moving through the western states will begin to pull moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico.

A mild southerly flow will boost readings into the 50s later in the week, with periods of rain over New Year’s weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Flurries, brisk, slick spots. Low 16

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 38 (24)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild. High 48 (33)

Friday: Cloudy, showers late. High 54 (43)

New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain. High 55 (47)

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy, early showers. High 53 (46)