QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Light sct’d showers, high 67

Tonight: Light rain, low 55

Tuesday: Drizzle, cloudy, high 66

Wednesday: Morning fog, partly cloudy, high 66

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Friday: Sunny, warmer, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Halloween!

We’ve got a bit of an eerie forecast ahead of us today. Starting the morning off with some scattered shower activity across Central Ohio. We’ll get a bit of a lull in rain activity as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours, before it picks back up this afternoon.

For trick-or-treat plans, while we will be seeing showers on radar, we’re not talking heavy rain. Keep the umbrella handy, but for the most part, I don’t think we’ll be seeing rain heavy enough to wash off the Halloween makeup. Temperature-wise, we’ll be mild, topping out in the upper 60s for highs, and slowly cooling to the low 60s by about 9 PM.

Light rain activity continues overnight and into Tuesday morning, but will gradually taper off throughout the day. Just expect a bit of a light drizzle at times with plenty of cloud cover. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

For Wednesday, we’ll see more clearing as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will be in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies.

We kick off a warming trend heading into Thursday, with more sunshine, and highs topping out in the lower 70s, which is 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

We continue the warm trend Friday and into the start of the weekend, with temperatures in the low to middle 70s on tap to end the workweek, and another dry evening for Football Friday Nite.

-McKenna