A weak area of low pressure will move across eastern Kentucky this evening. A rain/snow mix will develop in southern Ohio, potentially leaving a very light snow accumulation tonight in the southeastern part of the state, mainly over hilly terrain, before the storm moves east after midnight.

Cloud cover will decrease on Monday, with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures near 40 degrees. The relatively mild January weather will continue, as high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley.

A cold front will mov through the state later on Tuesday, with no significant moisture and a slight midweek cooldown. A few showers are possible Wednesday, but the main storm system will likely bring rain later on Thursday and Friday, ending as snow showers, with gusty winds and colder air arriving by the weekend.

FORECAST

Sunday: Clouds increase. High 41

Tonight: Cloudy, wintry mix south. Low 29

Monday: Clouds gradually give way to sun. High 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 43 (29)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, showers p.m. High 46 (32)

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, rain develops. High: 51 (44)

Friday: Rain to snow showers. High 42 (38)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 36 (31)