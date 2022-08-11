QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, iso. PM shower, high 80

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 58

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 81

Sunday: Sct’d showers & storms, high 75

Monday: PM rain & storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got mainly clear skies to start the day off as high pressure builds in from Canada into the Ohio Valley. As we head into the afternoon, a passing cold front could trigger a few isolated showers. We’ll see a few clouds building in along that front this afternoon, before breaking back up as we head toward the evening. Highs today will top out near 80. As we head toward this evening and into the overnight, humidity will start to drop as a northerly breeze funnels drier air in.

We’ll see mainly sunny skies on Friday, with lowered humidity, back into a more pleasant category, and highs topping out in the upper 70s, making for an unseasonably cool day in August.

Sunshine sticks around as we head into Saturday, with highs a little warmer, but still below normal, topping out in the lower 80s.

A disturbance will drift across the region later in the weekend, bringing some showers beginning on Sunday and lingering into early next week. Highs will dip down into the mid-70s with clouds and occasional rain.

-McKenna