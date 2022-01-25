QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Light flurries throughout the day, high 25

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, low 4

Wednesday: Extremely cold start, partly cloudy skies, high 18

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of PM snow showers, high 32

Friday: Sct’d snow showers, high 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

Today will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies. We will see some light, scattered flurries off of Lake Michigan throughout the day, and a light breeze keeping our wind chills about 10 degrees below our actual temperatures.

High temperatures today will top out in the low to mid 20s north of I-70, and mid to upper 20s south of I-70.

Cloud cover will decrease as we head into the evening and overnight into Wednesday, which will allow overnight lows to dip well into the single digits overnight. Wind chills will be at or near advisory status across much of our region. Wind chill advisories are issued if the wind chill is at or below -10 degrees, and we’ll be right near there across much of the forecast area. Our high temperatures Wednesday will be well below normal with highs topping out in the mid teens to low 20s.

By Thursday, we get a bit of a “warm up” with highs reaching the 30s for Thursday and Friday. However, it’s short-lived as another cold front moves through, bringing us more chances for snow overnight into Friday, ahead of another cool down, sending temperatures back into the 20s for Saturday.

Stay warm and stay safe!

-McKenna