QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds, sprinkle north, high 42

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 25

Saturday: More sunshine, high 41

Sunday: Mild sunshine, high 50

Monday: Partly sunny, high 51

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, night rain, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a much less windy day on tap for this Friday, but we’ll also end the workweek on a cooler note. Highs today top out in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Upper level low pressure moves through the region later in the day, which will bring the chance for a sprinkle/flurry, mainly north of the I-70 corridor. Behind that, clouds start to break up overnight, resulting in a cooler start to Saturday morning.

Lows start off in the 20s Saturday morning, then daytime highs top out in the lower 40s, which is right near normal. Clouds work to clear up Saturday, making way for plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

For Sunday, expect continued sunshine, but a few more clouds down to the southeast, as a low pressure system works its way up the east coast. This brings a low chance for showers in those areas as that system moves just south of the Ohio river. Highs on Sunday, will be mild, topping out near 50.

On Monday, expect partly sunny skies, with highs sticking in the lower 50s. It will be a bit breezy to start the workweek.

The spring-like warmth continues into Tuesday, with highs sticking in the lower 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds earlier on Tuesday, before clouds build back in later in the day, out ahead of increasing shower chances Tuesday night and into the middle to end of the workweek.

-McKenna