The eastward movement of a frontal boundary, with low pressure in the Northeast, will focus lingering showers across eastern Ohio, as drier air works in from the northwest, bringing increasingly sunny skies and lower humidity. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees.

Cooler and less humid conditions will bring a pleasant night, and morning lows will fall into the comfortable upper 50s to near 60 degrees, under clearing skies.

High pressure will build in to start the week, promoting mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Midweek, the area of high pressure will be to the east of the Ohio Valley, resulting in a return flow from the south and warmer, more humid summer weather.

A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday, which will be the next opportunity for widespread showers and storms, lingering into Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Thursday, cooling down to a little over the weekend after the front moves east of the region.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 79

Tonight: Clearing, less humid. Low 60

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 84

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 87 (63)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, humid, few storms. High 87 (69)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 83 (69)

Friday: Few showers, storms. High 84 (68)

Saturday: Scattered showers, storms. High 84 (66)