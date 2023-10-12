QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM shower, partly cloudy, high 74

Tonight: Few clouds, low 51

Friday: Partly cloudy, night showers, high 75

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, high 65

Sunday: Few showers, mainly cloudy, high 57

Monday: Spotty showers, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off with a few showers tracking along and north of I-70. These showers will taper throughout the morning, then most of us will see much drier conditions by this afternoon, with the exception of an isolated shower north. These showers are working along a warm front, which will bring us warmer temperatures, topping out in the middle 70s in Columbus. Highs will be in the upper 60s north.

For Friday, expect dry conditions most of the day, with partly cloudy skies. Highs warm into the middle 70s, once again. We’ll then be tracking our next low pressure system and cold front, which will bring more widespread rain to the region late Friday into Saturday morning.

That area of low pressure will slowly slide east through the weekend, bringing us lingering shower chances. For Saturday, the bulk of the rain falls during the morning, but do expect scattered showers into the afternoon as well. Highs drop back to the middle 60s.

We’ll be watching for a few showers Sunday as well. Far from a washout, but spotty activity will linger. It will also be fairly breezy throughout the weekend. Highs Sunday fall to the upper 50s.

-McKenna