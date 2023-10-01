High pressure will dominate the weather through midweek, under a dome of sinking warm air, with abundant sunshine.

Highs will range from the low to mid-80s. and morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with a bit of early fog.

A frontal system in the Northwest will eventually push east to the Appalachians by the end of the week, bringing the next chance for some showers Thursday night and Friday. Much cooler air will follow next weekend, with clearing skies.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 82

Tonight: Moonlit sky, light fog late. Low 58

Monday: Sunny. High 83

Tuesday: Sunny. High 84 (60)

Wednesday: Few clouds, warm. High 85 (61)

Thursday: More clouds. High 82 (63)

Friday: Showers early, cooler. High 71 (60)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cool. High 62 (49)

Sunday: Sunny. crisp. High 60 (43)