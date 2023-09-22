We continue to enjoy seasonably warm weather. Skies will be sunny, with high pressure established over the Northeast providing a dry easterly flow.

Afternoon readings will reach the low 80s. Tonight will be pleasant for Football Friday Nite, as temperatures slip through the 70s into the upper 60s, and down to the upper 50s by daybreak.

Saturday marks the first day of fall with the autumnal equinox (2:50 a.m. ET).

A large upper-level low in the Midwest will drift slowly eastward through the weekend but the moisture corridor will remain west of Ohio. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy and temperatures will cool off slightly into the upper 70s.

A southern system could swipe the eastern part of the state, with some additional cloud cover on Sunday, but rain showers should remain mostly east of the mountains. Eventually, the weakening Midwestern system will bring cloudiness early next week and a chance for a few showers, with seasonable highs in the 70s.

Forecast

Friday: Sunny, mild. High 82

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 55

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 77

Sunday: High clouds. High 76 (54)

Monday: More clouds. High 75 (57)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 76 (57)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High 72 (56)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 74 (54)