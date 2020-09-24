Late Summer-like weather for the weekend, with rain returning

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Friday: Mixed clouds, high 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 84

Monday: Rain showers, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We will continue to see a mild night tonight with temps falling into the lower 60s by midnight tonight. I expect that we will see more clearing overnight with lows dropping into the lower to middle 50s outside of the city, and upper 50s in town.

Friday will start off with mixed clouds with temps climbing into the middle 70s by midday and afternoon highs pushing into the upper 70s to near 80. For the Football Friday Nite games, expect temps to drop to the lower to mid 70s by kickoff and mid to upper 60s by the tail end of the game.

Expect more sunshine on Saturday with highs back into the lower 80s. We will stay dry during the daytime hours on Sunday with highs back into the middle 80s. The cold front will push into our area Sunday overnight and into the day on Monday.

This will bring rain showers into our forecast into early Monday with temps cooler in the lower 70s. The cold front will push east and another disturbance will push into our area for Tuesday with even more rainfall and highs only in the middle 60s.

We will see breezy, wet, and cool conditions on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. We will see patches of drizzle on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave