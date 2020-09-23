Late Summer-like feel returns, rain chances return too, finally

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 58

Thursday: Partly sunny, few showers south, high 79

Friday: Clearing skies, high 80

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Sunday: More clouds, isolated showers late, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Today was the first full day of Autumn, and as expected, temps climbed back above normal for this time of the year. Once again, we are noticing more smoke aloft in the sky, giving us milky conditions.

Tonight we will see a lot more cloud cover with overnight lows only dropping into the middle to upper 50s. We will see a warmer start to the day on Thursday with more clouds. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will pass to our south, but a few showers may stray across the Ohio River into the southern part of the state late in the day.

Thursday late we will see some clearing after a day with highs close to 80. Friday should see more sunshine and a warm start, and a mild day with highs around 80 again. We will see even more sunshine into the weekend for Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday partly sunny skies will be around to start the day, but later into the afternoon as a weak front approaches the area, we will see a few isolated showers. Highs should still climb to the upper 70s. We will see better rain chances Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday showers will be around early, then there will be a drying period, before more showers return to the area Monday night with lows dropping into the middle 50s. Another weak disturbance will zip down into Tuesday.

This will give us more rain showers on Tuesday and highs only in the upper 60s. More rain showers will be around on Wednesday of next week, and this will keep temps well below normal in the middle to lower 60s.

-Dave