Late Summer heat returns this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much warmer, high 89

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm late, high 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late, high 89

Friday: Partly cloudy, frontal storms late, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It will be a very nice evening and overnight with temps falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is slightly above normal but still very comfortable for this time of the year.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny again, but we are tapping into a much warmer airmass, and this will get temps back into the upper 80s to near 90s degrees. Wednesday will be mostly sunny early, but clouds will increase late, with a few t-storms possible, highs around 90.

Thursday the frontal boundary will be close enough to give us a very warm and very humid day with highs in the upper 80s and an isolated late storm possible. Friday we will be watching as a cold front will push through our area.

The heat and humidity with combine for heat index values back into the lower to middle 90s this week before a cold front pushes through on Friday and this will bring a chance of storms. This looks to come in the late part of the day on Friday, and will have to be watched for the Football Friday Nite games.

On Saturday we will have slowly clearing skies and highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

Another chance of rain will return late on Monday, but it will remain warm with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave