QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, late stray shower, high 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, low 59

Monday: Early shower, much clearer, high 81

Tuesday: Spotty showers, high 85

Wednesday: Sunshine returns, high 86

Thursday: Warming up, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

There isn’t much sunshine in store as we go through the rest of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies will hold tight for the rest of sunshine. Despite that, temperatures still make it to seasonable numbers in the mid to upper 70s.

A low pressure center to the south will swing in some stray showers later today. The best chance to see wet weather will be to the south of I-70. Stray showers start pushing in later this evening, right around sunset.

Spotty showers stay steady Sunday night into Monday morning. For the start of Memorial Day, there are still a couple of stray showers leftover. But, as the day goes on, we start to dry out and are left with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Memorial Day will push back to the lower 80s.

After another chance for spotty wet weather on Tuesday, we’re in for a midweek stretch of sunshine. Temperatures really take off with a warming trend into the end of the week. By the weekend, we’re looking at the thermometer reaching the upper 80s and even the lower 90s in some places.

Stray showers and some isolated storms return for the start of the first weekend of June.

-Joe