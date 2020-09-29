Late October-like feel for the start of the new month

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool night, low 47

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, breezy to windy at times, rain showers late, high 68

Thursday: Mixed clouds, isolated shower possible, high 64

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 60

Saturday: Partly cloudy, frosty start, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a very cloudy afternoon with a light breeze and highs only in the lower 60s. Tonight we could see a few isolated showers mainly south and southeast, otherwise skies will turn partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday should see more sunshine to start, and a southwest breeze that will pick up and become breezy to gusty during the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A weak boundary will push into our area by late Wednesday that could spark some showers Wednesday evening.

Thursday will see a mix of clouds with highs back into the lower to middle 60s with a stray shower possible during the day. Temps will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s on Friday with a mix of clouds, highs will only top near 60.

Friday night should be the coldest of the season so far, with temps in the middle to upper 30s, with frost being a possibility outside the city Saturday morning. Saturday, clouds will increase with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

Expect clouds to increase for Sunday with highs back into the lower 60s with rain showers late in the day on Sunday. These shower chances will continue into Sunday night with lows in the middle 40s.

Monday will see a slight warmup with highs back into the middle 60s, and back into the upper 60s for Tuesday with more sunshine.

-Dave