Last weekend in May brings touch of early fall

A northwesterly flow of cool, dry Canadian air is providing a touch of fall to Ohio this weekend. High temperatures topped out in the low 70s in central Ohio with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next few mornings will be quite cool for the end of May and early June, with lows dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday will be a little cooler than Saturday, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s –at least 10 degrees below average (normal high for Columbus is 77 degrees).

High pressure will drift farther east on Monday, setting us up for a warmer southerly flow as we move through the week, along with a gradual increase in humidity.

A disturbance dropping southeast Monday night will bring our next opportunity for showers overnight. The weather will turn summer-like on Tuesday, with warm and moderately humid weather expected the rest of the week more typical of June.

Forecast

Tonight: Fair, cool. Low 49

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 65

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 72 (48)

Tuesday: Sun, warmer. High 82 (57)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, humid, scattered storms. High 86 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, afternoon storms. High 82 (67)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 82 (65)