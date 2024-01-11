A weak clipper system passed north of Ohio, bringing a band of clouds but little in the way of low-level moisture. Brisk westerly winds will push the temperature back into the low 40s.

Skies will turn partly cloudy this evening, as high pressure builds in. Morning lows will fall slightly below freezing.

Clouds will thicken early Friday ahead of a major storm system in the southern Plains. which will bring another steady rain in the afternoon and evening.

An arctic cold front will sweep in overnight, changing leftover moisture to snow showers by Saturday morning, with a dusting in places.

Temperatures on Saturday will hover around 30 degrees, but the winds will be quite strong–between 30 and 40 mph, with some heavier gusts–causing the wind chill to fall into the teens.

Sunday will be dry and quite cold, as afternoon readings struggle to rise above 20 degrees.

Even colder air will be drawn into Ohio early next week. Expect highs in the teens and lows in the single digits early next week, with a few periods of light snow or flurries. Heavy lake-effect snow accumulations will cause travel problems in the northeastern part of the state.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix sun and clouds, breezy. High 41

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 30

Friday: Rain develops, breezy. High 48

Saturday: Snow showers a.m., windy, colder. High 30 (28)

Sunday: Partly sunny, cold. High 22 (16)

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High 18 (13)

Tuesday: Light snow, frigid. High 16 (8)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 23 (7)