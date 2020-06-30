July starting hotter and drier

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, light wind, low 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 91

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 92

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We continue see scattered showers and storms moving to the southwest part of our area. Basically the same areas that saw the heavy rainfall on Monday. This remnant boundary was the the initiation point for more rain and storms again today, and this will sag south tonight.

Clearing skies will be expected overnight tonight with clearing skies, temps will remain quite warm in the upper to middle 60s overnight tonight. Wednesday will be a slightly warmer day with a good deal of sunshine and showers and storms mainly south and west of our area. Highs will top around 90.

Thursday and Friday skies will remain mostly sunny and this will give way to hot temps with the UV index as high as they get here at a 9+. Meaning if you are going to be out and about, make sure to wear the sunscreen. Highs will bein the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the holiday weekend, expect temps to push up into the lower to middle 90s both afternoons with plenty of sunshine expected. We will see a few more clouds late weekend, and we will see some isolated pop-ups on Monday and Tuesday, but temps remaining in the lower 90s.

-Dave