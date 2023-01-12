QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Breezy, rain showers to wet snow showers later, low 33

Friday: Wet snow showers, breezy, high 33

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 35

Sunday: Few clouds, high 42

Monday: Rain later, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very wet day, especially for early January, with most areas picking up 2/3-1″ plus of rainfall. Rain showers are moving east this evening, and we are going to see additional light moisture work through overnight tonight. Temps will slowly fall to the lower 30s by daybreak with wet snow showers after midnight to morning.

During the day on Friday, temps will basically stay steady in the lower 30s throughout the day with wet snow showers on and off with breezy conditions. Skies will clear slowly overnight with temps falling into the lower 20s, or back to normal.

Saturday expect clearing skies with highs back into the middle 30s. We will have another chilly start on Sunday in the lower 20s, with upper teens outside of town. We will see a good deal of sunshine with highs in the lower 40s Sunday.

Monday expect clouds increasing with rain showers mainly in the 2nd half of the day with highs in the upper 40s. Rain showers will be isolated in the area on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will remain in the forecast for Wednesday with highs near 50.

For next Thursday we will be in a repeat of today, with rain showers, some moderate possible, with a few rumbles of thunder and a warm-up to the middle 50s ahead of our next cold front.

-Dave