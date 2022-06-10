QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, few pop-ups later, high 76

Tonight: Isolated pop-ups, low 58

Saturday: Isolated pop-ups, high 77

Sunday: Few pop-ups, mostly north, high 81

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, high 86

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!!

We start the day off with some sunshine and dry conditions across the forecast area, but as we approach the afternoon hours, cloud cover will increase, and we will start to pick up a few pop-up showers, and isolated rumbles of thunder, mostly sticking in our southern counties. As we approach the evening hours, those pop-ups will move into Franklin County. These showers will be very light and quick in nature, and we’re only talking a few hundredths of an inch when all is said and done. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

These pop-up showers will continue throughout Saturday. Nothing to cancel plans over, just something to keep in mind. Again, very light in coverage. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Pop-up showers, once again, continue Sunday, but mostly sticking to our northern counties this time. Highs on Sunday will be near 80.

As we head into Monday, we start to dry out. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, and highs will be warmer, into the upper 80s.

A warmer pattern will set up for most of next work week, with humidity starting to move back in by Tuesday. We will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Tuesday with muggy conditions making it feel like the lower to middle 90s.

Humidity will also allow overnight lows to stay in the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. I think a few isolated pop-up storms around on Wednesday with highs around 90 with heat index values in the middle 90s. We will see hot and sticky conditions again on Thursday with highs near 90 and a better chance of storms in the afternoon and evening.

-McKenna