QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Iso. PM showers, breezy, high 61

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 40

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy, high 61

Saturday: Clouds, isolated PM shower, high 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Monday: Few showers, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After some heavy showers moved through overnight, bringing some needed rain to Central Ohio, we’ve got clearing conditions on the way for Thursday! We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with just a few isolated shower chances this afternoon. Temperature-wise, we won’t warm up much. Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower 60s, and we will be pretty breezy, with gusts this afternoon as high as 25 MPH.

We clear up more into Friday, with more sunshine on tap, but with highs sticking in the lower 60s. We will still be pretty breezy Friday, with gusts, once again, as high as 25 MPH. Expect a cool evening for Football Friday Nite plans, with temperatures in the mid 50s at kickoff, and dropping to the low 50s as games wrap up.

For Saturday, expect highs back near normal, topping out in the upper 60s. We will see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, and will see just a few isolated shower chances, mainly late in the day and early overnight into Sunday.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies Sunday, but mostly dry conditions. Highs will drop back to the lower 60s. As we head overnight into Monday, that’s when we will, once again, see a few isolated shower chances.

By Monday, temperatures drop to the lower 50s behind a cold front, and we’ll see a few isolated showers Monday afternoon. Highs remain cool through the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna