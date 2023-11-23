QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing sunshine, high 48

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 33

Friday: More clouds, high 43

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 42

Sunday: Spotty mixed showers, high 43

Monday: Clearing, cold, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thanksgiving!

We start the morning off with clouds, but we will see increasing sunshine into this afternoon. Expect a very seasonable holiday, with highs topping out in the upper 40s, with just a slight breeze.

The forecast remains dry for the next couple of days, but we do have a dry cold front moving through later, which will bring us some more cloud coverage. So for Friday, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, with highs falling back to the lower 40s.

We stick in the lower 40s Saturday, with just partly sunny skies.

A few changes arrive Sunday as a cold front brings us some spotty showers. These look to begin during the late-morning/early-afternoon timeframe. It will mainly come in the form of spotty rain, but the farther north of I-70, the greater the chance of seeing some snowflakes mixed in. Highs stick in the lower 40s.

We clear up early Monday morning, but we cool off. Expect highs to top out in the upper 30s to kick off the next workweek.

-McKenna